Zhang Financial LLC Buys 5,059 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.15. 60,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

