Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 7,885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 217,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,544. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

