Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

K traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 8,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,896. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

