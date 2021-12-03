ZeroSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $25.23 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $833,997.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00241873 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00086857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

