Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $917.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $540,062.42 and $917.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $557.48 or 0.00979627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00249320 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00087036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.