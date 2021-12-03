ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0102

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $117,561.98 and $256.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,553,415 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

