Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Buy

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 260,684 shares valued at $1,237,394. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Precigen by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

