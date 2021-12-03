Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.51. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

