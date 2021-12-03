Zacks Investment Research Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

