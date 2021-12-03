Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California."

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

