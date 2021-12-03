Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.