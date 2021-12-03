Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. Eni's production outlook seems bright with a discovery of huge oil resources in the first nine months of 2021. Thanks to the offshore Ivory Coast discovery, the firm recently revised its guidance for 2021 oil exploration resources. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. Eni has an ambitious plan of reaching 60 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by 2050, which is a massive improvement from its previous plan. However, the company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure. For the past five years, its long-term debt to capital ratio remained well above the industry average. Also, lower oil and gas production volumes have been affecting the company’s profitability. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

E has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ENI stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

