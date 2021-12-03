Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

