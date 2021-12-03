Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

ACC opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.