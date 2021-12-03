Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) to Hold

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.