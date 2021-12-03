Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report sales of $23.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.57 billion to $24.20 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.95 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.04 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 130,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.