Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,747. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

