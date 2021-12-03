Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $41.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.29 million to $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.73 million, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $267.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

