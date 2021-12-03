Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

