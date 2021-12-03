Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.23. 12,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.