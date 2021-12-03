Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 24,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.