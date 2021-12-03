Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Leslie’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

