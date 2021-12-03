Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 10,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,261. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.