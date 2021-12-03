Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.52. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

