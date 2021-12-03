Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208,529 shares of company stock worth $236,499. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

