Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,106. Textron has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

