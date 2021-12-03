Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.