Zacks: Analysts Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MDXH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

