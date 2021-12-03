Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.10. Coty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.