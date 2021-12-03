Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. ABB has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

