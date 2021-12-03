Zachary Levenick Buys 30,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

