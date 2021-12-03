YVS.Finance Price Tops $0.26 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $327,836.16 and approximately $75,606.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,471 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

