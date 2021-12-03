YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $147,228.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00091897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.03 or 0.07817262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,758.27 or 0.99780068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002798 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,431,603,013 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

