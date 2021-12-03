Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

