Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $129.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,909. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.