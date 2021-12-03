Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19%

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.22, meaning that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus price target of $163.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.72%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONMED $862.46 million 4.40 $9.52 million $2.00 64.88

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

CONMED beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

