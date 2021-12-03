Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $38,273.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00247917 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

