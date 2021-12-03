YF Link Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $537.78 or 0.00960143 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $393,914.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars.

