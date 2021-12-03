Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

YELL stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yellow by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

