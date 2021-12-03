Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
