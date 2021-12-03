Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

