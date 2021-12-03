Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

YNDX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.