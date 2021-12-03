Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 14,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AUY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 792,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.26.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

