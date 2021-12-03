Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 9452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,437 shares of company stock worth $2,313,659. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

