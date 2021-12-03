Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

