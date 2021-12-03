XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2,005.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Shares of XPO opened at $74.53 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.