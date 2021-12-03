Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.67 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $14.19 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

