Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Issues Earnings Results

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $14.19 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

