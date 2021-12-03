W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.40 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

