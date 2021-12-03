Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 96,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,267,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £83.57 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.82.

About Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

