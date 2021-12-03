Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

WWW stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,730. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

